22 Dec 2018

Panel of Experts Briefs Security Council Sanctions Committee concerning Central African Republic on Final Report Submitted Pursuant to Resolution 2399 (2018)

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 22 Dec 2018 View Original

SC/13646

On 7 December 2018, the Panel of Experts briefed the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 2127 (2013) concerning the Central African Republic on its final report submitted pursuant to paragraph 32 (c) of resolution 2399 (2018).

The Panel highlighted that its mandate had been marked by a resumption of tensions in Bangui, which had experienced serious episodes of violence in April and May 2018, as well as ongoing tensions between the national authorities and armed groups with the deployment of national defence and security forces in the country. Attacks had also continued against civilians, humanitarian actors and peacekeepers. In this connection, the Panel expressed concern over the underreporting of conflict-related sexual violence and the limited support to victims of sexual and gender-based violence in the country.

The Panel had also observed continued violations of the sanctions measures potentially benefitting armed groups, as well as listed individuals. It reiterated that careful monitoring and control of arms entering the country remained the best way to prevent further proliferation of weapons. On funding for armed groups, the Panel highlighted the primary importance of the cattle trade to the operational and funding strategies of most armed groups. In addition, the illicit trafficking, as well as the legal trade, of gold had contributed to the financing of armed groups.

Committee members voiced their continued support to promoting peace and security in the Central African Republic.

