27 Jun 2018

Now It Is For Us To Continue: Evaluation of Oxfam’s community gender and protection programme in Central African Republic

In a context of chronic insecurity in Central African Republic, civilian populations are exposed to the threats of violence, extortion and deprivation. More than 600,000 people have been displaced within the country. Oxfam’s programme in CAR put into place a community protection approach that aims to reduce the exposure of civilians to a range of security risks. This approach is based on two elements: support for local advocacy to target threats and local dialogue on mitigation measures, with Community Protection Committees at the heart of the programme.

This report sums up Oxfam’s research into the effectiveness and sustainability of Oxfam’s protection work in the Central African Republic.

