Note to Correspondents: Statement by the Central African Republic Country-Specific Configuration of the Peacebuilding Commission

The country-specific configuration on Central African Republic of the Peacebuilding Commission - in line and in full support of the statements made by the United Nations Security Council, the Secretary-General and his Special Representative for CAR - strongly condemns recent attacks on civilians, peacekeepers, humanitarian workers and the violations of the Political Agreement (APPR-RCA).These grave incidents risk reversing hard-won gains achieved by the CAR in recent years, a few days before the holding of the first round of the legislative and presidential elections, scheduled for 27 December.

The members of the Commission call upon all involved stakeholders to cease immediately all actions that could jeopardize the electoral process and the stability of the country. It is imperative that all involved parties work together to ensure the holding of credible, inclusive and peaceful elections.

The Commission has been advocating for the financing of the UNDP basket fund to ensure the holding of the general elections. It has also advocated for the implementation of the Political Agreement, the National Recovery and Peacebuilding Plan (RCPCA) as well as the reinforcement of the rule of law in the country.

The members of the Commission will continue to follow closely the situation in the country. They reiterate their full support to the Government and people of the CAR, MINUSCA, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Mankeur Ndiaye, as well as international partners of the CAR, in their collective efforts to sustain peace and stability in the country and to ensure the holding of peaceful elections on 27 December.