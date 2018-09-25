No child soldiers: The next steps in Central African Republic
At least 12,000 children have returned from armed groups in CAR. Now what?
Sandra Olsson, Programme manager at Child Soldiers International, a human rights organisation that seeks to end the military recruitment of all children
LONDON, 25 September 2018
Last September, Central African Republic became the 167th country to ratify the UN child soldier treaty, known by its acronym, OPAC. The government thus committed to outlawing the use of child soldiers.
