25 Sep 2018

No child soldiers: The next steps in Central African Republic

Report
from IRIN
Published on 25 Sep 2018 View Original

At least 12,000 children have returned from armed groups in CAR. Now what?

Sandra Olsson, Programme manager at Child Soldiers International, a human rights organisation that seeks to end the military recruitment of all children

LONDON, 25 September 2018

Last September, Central African Republic became the 167th country to ratify the UN child soldier treaty, known by its acronym, OPAC. The government thus committed to outlawing the use of child soldiers.

