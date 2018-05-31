31 May 2018

Nine humanitarian organizations looted in the centre of Central African Republic

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 31 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (187.42 KB)

The Central African Republic is and remains one of the most dangerous countries in the world for humanitarian operations. Acts of violence and looting of humanitarian organizations as well aggressions against humanitarian workers have systematically taken place during the latest waves of violence affecting parts of the country. During May 2018, nine premises of humanitarian organizations have been looted, as well as the National Refugee Commission (CNR) in Bambari town alone. Since January 2018, four humanitarian staff have lost their lives while performing their mission.

The Humanitarian Coordinator for Central African Republic, Ms. Najat Rochdi, who is currently in Geneva to meet donors and mobilized resources "strongly deplored these cowardly and repeated attacks, which hamper our ability to raise funds". She noted that "such violent acts not only violate international law but penalize the vulnerable populations affected by violence".

Humanitarian workers are forced to temporarily suspend or limit their activities because of such acts, and "once again it is the populations weakened by chronic violence and multiple displacements that suffer the most" said Ms. Rochdi. “When stocks of medicines or food are looted and humanitarian convoys attacked, let’s remind that thousands of people are at risk of dying or suffering from hunger or disease," she added.

The Prefecture of Bambari has more than 37,000 internally displaced people in 9 sites. Humanitarian actors’ daily action include health care, nutritional support to children suffering from acute or severe malnutrition, food rations and psycho-social support for women who are victims of gender-based violence. Humanitarians also ensure the provision of safe drinking water not only to internally displaced people but to host communities as well.

The resurgence of violence comes at a time when the humanitarian community is making every effort to raise the level of funding for the Humanitarian Response Plan. In the first half of 2018, only $ 82.4 million (or 16 percent) were raised out of the $ 515.6 million urgently required to help 1.9 million people in need.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.