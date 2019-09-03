New Action Plan to Protect Children Signed in the Central African Republic

New York, 3 September 2019 – L_’Unité pour la paix en Centrafrique_ (UPC) signed an Action Plan with the United Nations to end and prevent grave violations against children, a commitment welcomed by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Ms. Virginia Gamba. This new Action Plan, the third to be signed by an armed group part of the ex-Seleka coalition in the Central African Republic (CAR), covers the four violations for which the UPC is listed, namely the recruitment and use of children, killing and maiming, rape and other forms of sexual violence and attacks on schools and hospitals.

“Ending and preventing grave violations in the Central African Republic and around the world is of utmost importance and as such, action plans are strong tools with concrete and time-bound steps to better protect children. The United Nations and its partners will support the implementation of this new Action Plan in the Central African Republic”, said Special Representative Gamba.

As part of the Action Plan, the UPC is expected to take a series of measures to end and prevent grave violations such as releasing all associated children, issuing directives prohibiting grave child rights violations, and facilitating handover to justice of commanders and elements responsible for committing grave violations against children.

The Special Representative is encouraged to see that the peace process of February 2019 in the Central African Republic is bringing more opportunities of engagement and commitments between the UN and signatory armed groups. She encourages armed groups to continue to take steps to end and prevent grave child rights violations, such as issuing command orders prohibiting the recruitment and use of children and engaging in Action Plans.

“Peace processes present opportunities for real progress for the safety and well-being of boys and girls and we must seize these occasions. In several contexts, including in the Central African Republic, commitments to increase the protection of children is linked to peace processes efforts,” she said, adding that the integration of child protection measures in peace processes can act as a trust building measure between negotiating parties.

Nevertheless, hundreds of children continue to be affected by the armed conflict in the Central African Republic and the Special Representative calls on all parties to swiftly implement the 6 February peace agreement’s cessation of hostilities provisions, which address all 6 grave violations against children. She calls on the international community to continue to support politically and financially the reintegration of former child soldiers, as part of peacebuilding and development efforts.

