MINUSCA strongly condemns attacks in Ouaka Prefecture against peacekeepers and National Defense Forces

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) strongly condemns two attacks that occurred on Sunday against a convoy of the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) and one of its patrols in Ouaka prefecture, in the central region of the Central African Republic.

On Sunday, June 10, alleged members of the Unity and Peace in the Central African Republic (UPC) armed group fired on a FACA convoy accompanied by UN peacekeepers. The convoy had left Grimari, also in Ouaka prefecture, and was heading towards Bangassou in southeastern CAR.

On Sunday afternoon, a patrol of Burundian peacekeepers was also attacked in Bambari by unidentified armed elements, along the road between the town’s airfield andcentre. One Burundian blue helmet lost his life and another was seriously injured.

MINUSCA expresses its sincere condolences to the family of the fallen peacekeeper and to the Government of Burundi, and wishes a speedy recovery to the wounded soldiers.

MINUSCA reiterates its deep indignation at the increasing number of attacks against its troops, attacks that have no other objective than to hinder the efforts of the Central African Government and MINUSCA towards the gradual restoration of State authority in the country, an essential element for the return of peace and stability.

The Mission recalls that attacks on peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. MINUSCA will make every effort to support Central African authorities to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.