11 Jun 2018

MINUSCA strongly condemns attacks in Ouaka Prefecture against peacekeepers and National Defense Forces

Report
from UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic
Published on 11 Jun 2018 View Original

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) strongly condemns two attacks that occurred on Sunday against a convoy of the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) and one of its patrols in Ouaka prefecture, in the central region of the Central African Republic.

On Sunday, June 10, alleged members of the Unity and Peace in the Central African Republic (UPC) armed group fired on a FACA convoy accompanied by UN peacekeepers. The convoy had left Grimari, also in Ouaka prefecture, and was heading towards Bangassou in southeastern CAR.

On Sunday afternoon, a patrol of Burundian peacekeepers was also attacked in Bambari by unidentified armed elements, along the road between the town’s airfield andcentre. One Burundian blue helmet lost his life and another was seriously injured.

MINUSCA expresses its sincere condolences to the family of the fallen peacekeeper and to the Government of Burundi, and wishes a speedy recovery to the wounded soldiers.

MINUSCA reiterates its deep indignation at the increasing number of attacks against its troops, attacks that have no other objective than to hinder the efforts of the Central African Government and MINUSCA towards the gradual restoration of State authority in the country, an essential element for the return of peace and stability.

The Mission recalls that attacks on peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law. MINUSCA will make every effort to support Central African authorities to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.