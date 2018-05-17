MINUSCA peacekeeper from Mauritania killed in southern region of the Central African Republic

A peacekeeper of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) was killed and eight others were wounded on Thursday morning, 28 km south of Alindao, in southern Central African Republic. The peacekeepers, all belonging to the Mauritanian contingent, were ambushed by presumed anti-Balaka elements.

The incident occurred as UN peacekeepers were escorting a MINUSCA logistics convoy from Kongbo to Alindao, in Basse-Kotto prefecture. The Mission evacuated the eight wounded, five of whom are in serious condition.

The UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General in the Central African Republic, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, strongly condemns this cowardly act claiming the life of a peacekeeper and causing several injuries. "This blind violence is unacceptable. Why attack peacekeepers, whose presence in the Central African Republic has no other purpose than to help the country get out of the spiral of violence and contribute to the return of peace and stability in the Central African Republic?", the SRSG asked. He added, "Everything will be done to stop the perpetrators and bring them to justice". The Special Representative recalls that any attack on the life of a peacekeeper may be considered a war crime and may be prosecuted by national or international justice.

The death of this UN soldier brings to three the number of MINUSCA peacekeepers killed since the beginning of 2018, as part of their mission to restore peace and stability in CAR. In the same period, more than 40 peacekeepers have been wounded in hostile attacks.

MINUSCA extends its sincere condolences to the family of the killed serviceman and to the people and Government of Mauritania. The Mission wishes a speedy recovery to the injured peacekeepers.