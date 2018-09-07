MINUSCA condemns killing of civilians and reinforce security of IDP camp in Bria

MINUSCA strongly condemns the killing of nine internal displaced people in Bria, Haute-Kotto prefecture (centre-east of the Central African Republic) resulting from violent clashes between FPRC and anti-Balaka armed groups. The Mission reiterates its commitment to carry out investigations to determine the responsibility for proper legal action. Similarly, the Mission has increased the security of the PK3 IDP camp to protect the population.

MINUSCA Police is investigating reports that nine IDPs from PK3 have been abducted on Thursday outside the camp and killed. The Mission immediately sent a patrol after being informed of the killing and could recover the dead bodies on Ippy axis.

Onthe other hand, MINUSCA calls the civilian population for calm and denounces the hostile demonstration by 400 civilians this morning in front of its camp in Bria. Two hand grenades were thrown by the demonstrators towards the camp and exploded. No casualties were registered. A meeting between MINUSCA and IDPs representatives was later held to ease the tension. MINUSCA increased patrols in town to protect civilian population and prevent further escalation of violence.

MINUSCA urges all armed groups to stop violence against civilians and put an end to the current tension in Bria and remind that the perpetrators of attacks against civilians will be arrested and brought to justice.

In the current context of dialogue under African Union auspices and local peace efforts to reduce tension and foster social cohesion, armed groups need to meet their commitments to stop violence.