MINUSCA committed to supporting car authorities in the COVUD-19 response

Since the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19) reached the Central African Republic – with 11 confirmed cases so far according to the Ministry of Health – the country has geared up efforts to protect its population against the virus.

From raising public awareness on the dangers of the disease and providing care to those affected or likely to be affected by setting up mechanisms for managing the health crisis, as well as involving the media in the fight against COVID-19, nothing seems to have been left to chance by the authorities to stop the spread of the pandemic.

Through various communication channels, the population is often urged to strictly observe the Covid-19 preventive measures, including through door-to-door awareness-raising, posters and banners as well as animated videos warning of the risks of misinformation on social networks and the dangers of stigmatizing those affected. All such actions demand the support of various partners, including MINUSCA, which is somewhat obliged to review its priorities.

While the Mission continues to implement its mandate to protect civilians, it has redirected resources to the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

“We have made USD 2 million available in government support to protect the population – for the purchase of soap, hydro-alcoholic gels, masks and other measures that will allow us to contribute, as a United Nations Mission, to the fight that everyone is currently waging against the serious threat that COVID-19 poses,” emphasized the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of MINUSCA, Mankeur Ndiaye, following a meeting with the Mission's leadership on 11 April in Bangui.

Lizbeth Cullity, Deputy Special Representative for Political Affairs and the Protection of Civilians, highlighted the Mission's support to Security Sector Reform (SSR): “We have worked extensively with the Minister of Defence and his team, as well as with various security services in the CAR, to see how they can be of service to the population while protecting themselves.” She further added: “If COVID-19 rampantly spreads in the CAR as in other countries, we want all men and women in uniform to be well protected to do their job.”

As Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Resident Coordinator of the United Nations system in CAR and Humanitarian Coordinator, Denise Brown stressed the importance of taking action in the hinterland, and especially at the borders: “It is crucial for the country, MINUSCA and the international community that the supply chain from Cameroon via Douala be maintained, with reinforced controls. It is within this framework that the government has requested the support of MINUSCA.”

The daily work of the approximately 13,000 peacekeepers on the ground is nonetheless affected. The Force Commander, General Sidiki Daniel Traoré, has commended the close collaboration between MINUSCA and the national defence forces in the prevention of the coronavirus disease. Under the leadership of General Pascal Champion, the MINUSCA Police has, for its part, worked to increase the capacity of the internal security forces to curb the spread of the virus.