29 Apr 2019

Media Advisory: United Nations Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Travels to the Central African Republic

Report
from UN Office of the SRSG for Children and Armed Conflict
Published on 29 Apr 2019 View Original

New York/Bangui – The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, will travel to the Central African Republic from 30 April to 5 May. She will meet with members of the Government, the diplomatic community, UN partners and civil society to assess the impact of the conflict on children and follow-up on opportunities to strengthen child protection as part of the implementation of the peace agreement.

During her mission, the Special Representative will take part in the national launch of her new initiative, “Act to Protect Children Affected by Conflict”. She will also undertake a field mission outside of Bangui to meet children released by armed groups enrolled in reintegration programs, as well as to witness first-hand the work of child protection actors on the ground.

The mission of the Special Representative is organized in close cooperation with the United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and UNICEF.

###

You can find information on the campaign ACT to Protect Children Affected by Conflict here: https://childrenandarmedconflict.un.org/act-to-protect-children-affected...

For additional information or interview requests, please contact:
Stephanie Tremblay / Fabienne Vinet
Communications officers, Office of the Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict
+1 917 288 5791, tremblay@un.org; vinet@un.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

From static to dynamic: OCHA’s Situation Reports moving online

OCHA products are designed to help everyone involved in a humanitarian aid operation find the information they need to understand the context, organize an effective response and monitor results.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.