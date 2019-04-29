Media Advisory: United Nations Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Travels to the Central African Republic

New York/Bangui – The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, will travel to the Central African Republic from 30 April to 5 May. She will meet with members of the Government, the diplomatic community, UN partners and civil society to assess the impact of the conflict on children and follow-up on opportunities to strengthen child protection as part of the implementation of the peace agreement.

During her mission, the Special Representative will take part in the national launch of her new initiative, “Act to Protect Children Affected by Conflict”. She will also undertake a field mission outside of Bangui to meet children released by armed groups enrolled in reintegration programs, as well as to witness first-hand the work of child protection actors on the ground.

The mission of the Special Representative is organized in close cooperation with the United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and UNICEF.

