Media Advisory: Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator Ursula Mueller to visit the Central African Republic

WHO: Ursula Mueller, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator

WHAT: Mission to the Central African Republic

WHEN: 29 August to 4 September 2019

WHERE: Bangui, Bria, Alindao and Bangassou

Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Ursula Mueller, will travel to the Central African Republic (CAR) from 29 August to 4 September 2019 to see first-hand the deteriorating humanitarian situation. This is her second mission to CAR.

In meetings with key stakeholders, she will discuss ways to increase support to the ongoing humanitarian response to people in need and advocate for protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, as well as for enhanced humanitarian access.

During her visit, Ms Mueller is scheduled to meet with affected people, senior government officials, humanitarian partners and donors. The mission will also include field visits to the towns of Bria, Alindao and Bangassou.

The number of people in CAR who need humanitarian assistance increased from 2.5 million in 2018 to 2.9 million people in 2019. Nearly two-thirds of the population need humanitarian assistance and protection, more than half of whom are children. In 2019, humanitarian partners need US$430.7 million to meet the needs of the most affected people but have only received 46 per cent of that amount.

A briefing for the press will be held on Wednesday, 4 September at 11 a.m., at the OCHA CAR Office in Bangui.