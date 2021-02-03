Manual for running a mobile clinic: Adapted for the North-West & South-West regions of Cameroon

Summary

In emergency or humanitarian settings, mobile clinics are used to bring essential lifesaving health care to communities affected by crises. Though there are standard emergency benefit packages for health services during emergencies, there are however no agreed or standard way of running mobile clinics in such settings. Drawing on the experiences of running mobile clinics in the NWSW and relevant literature, this manual provides a practical example of how to set up and run a mobile clinic in an African humanitarian setting in hard to reach communities with limited resources.

Key elements from planning, human resources, training, logistics, structure, community mobilisation, gender consideration, and training modules are presented in this manual. Other aspects not considered in this manual could be added based on context and location. Updates to this manual will occur as the situation changes.

Background

Conflict within Northwest and Southwest regions of Cameroon (NWSW) over the last 3 years has reduced access to primary health care (PHC) services and sexual and reproductive health (SRH) services Reductions in immunization uptake, antenatal care attendance and reduction in skilled birth attendants at deliveries leave women and children vulnerable (OCHA, 2019). Closure of health facilities has interrupted care of patients with non-communicable diseases, people living with HIV and people living with disability.

The Health Cluster recommended the mobile clinic strategy in 2020 as part of the Humanitarian Response Plan for the NWSW. This strategy was endorsed due to over 30% of health facilities were closed, most operational health facilities had limited staff due to displacement and there was limited movement of essential medications around the 2 regions due to attacks on healthcare (International Organisation of Migration, 2019; WHO, 2020; OCHA, 2019). As security constraints make it challenging for some communities to access health care, mobile health clinics have been implemented by multiple agencies in hard-to-reach areas, offering PHC, SRH and malnutrition services.

This manual aims to provide humanitarian professionals and organisations with a guide to use in similar settings to run mobile clinics. This manual primarily draws from the experience of Reach Out in running mobile clinics in the NWSW regions of Cameroon.

Objective

To provide humanitarian stakeholders with a framework to implement mobile health clinics efficiently, effectively, and safely as well as support uniformity of procedure and reporting across the 2 regions.

Scope

This manual is designed for use by any implementing partner in the NWSW of Cameroon, or in other conflict-affected areas of Africa. It has been adapted from Guidelines for the Operationalization of Mobile Medical Services, developed by the Iraq Health Cluster (Health & Nutrition Cluster, Iraq, 2014) for use in a conflict setting in Africa, and has been trialled in NWSW for 9 months and further adapted based on experience. The manual advices on preparation for mobile clinics, every day running of mobile clinics, stock management, monitoring and evaluation and accountability for affected persons. This manual has been created in parallel with reporting tools compatible with WHO and OCHA reporting templates.