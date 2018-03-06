LRA Crisis Tracker Monthly Security Brief | January - February 2018

There were at least 22 attacks on civilians in the Mbomou Uele border region in January 2018, in which at least five civilians were killed and 26 others abducted. In February, there were 30 attacks, killing at least 15 civilians and abducting 25 others. One of the most significant changes in January–February 2018 relative to comparable periods in previous years was the dramatic reduction in LRA activity, particularly abductions. There was also an increase in violent incidents involving the Peuhl minority, including seven attacks targeting PeuhI civilians and eight attacks in which armed Peuhl or the majority-Peuhl ex-Seleka faction, the Union pour la Paix en Centrafrique (UPC), were responsible.