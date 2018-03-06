06 Mar 2018

LRA Crisis Tracker Monthly Security Brief | January - February 2018

Report
from Invisible Children
Published on 28 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (644.22 KB)

There were at least 22 attacks on civilians in the Mbomou Uele border region in January 2018, in which at least five civilians were killed and 26 others abducted. In February, there were 30 attacks, killing at least 15 civilians and abducting 25 others. One of the most significant changes in January–February 2018 relative to comparable periods in previous years was the dramatic reduction in LRA activity, particularly abductions. There was also an increase in violent incidents involving the Peuhl minority, including seven attacks targeting PeuhI civilians and eight attacks in which armed Peuhl or the majority-Peuhl ex-Seleka faction, the Union pour la Paix en Centrafrique (UPC), were responsible.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.