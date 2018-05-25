LRA Crisis Tracker Monthly Security Brief | April 2018

Overview

In April 2018, there were 21 attacks on civilians in the Mbomou Uele border region, during which five civilians were killed and 34 others abducted, including ten children. In addition, there were two incidents in which civilians were killed or injured during popular demonstrations or mob activity related to tensions involving the Peuhl ethnic minority. In eastern Central African Republic (CAR)—including the prefectures of Haut Mbomou, Mbomou, and Haute Kotto—attacks by armed groups dropped from 24 in March to ten in April. However, armed groups continue to control large parts of communities such as Bria, Bangassou, and Mboki, creating conditions for the renewed outbreak of violence. In the Ueles region of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a flurry of seven attacks, including the abduction of four children, by the LRA and unidentified armed groups were recorded west of Niangara near the community of Soronga.

Incidents of violence, April 2018

Attacks drop, but armed groups continue to destabilize eastern CAR

The number of attacks against civilians in eastern CAR rose each month from January through March 2018, with 24 recorded in March. In April, that number dropped to ten. The drop in violence reflected a reduction in attacks by a range of actors active in eastern CAR, including the LRA, anti-balaka, and the ex-Seleka factions Front Populaire pour la Renaissance de la Centrafrique (FPRC) and Union pour la Paix en Centrafrique (UPC). However, these armed groups remained active throughout the region. On April 10, FPRC combatants reportedly abducted eight members of a peacebuilding delegation east of Bria in Haute Kotto. Intercommunal tensions in Bria remained tense, fueled in part by the fluidity of armed group dynamics. The March arrest of Ramazani, a leader of one of Bria's anti-balaka factions, led to continued jockeying for influence among anti-balaka groups. On April 11, demonstrations erupted in Bria protesting MINUSCA operations targeting armed actors in Bangui's predominantly Muslim PK5 neighborhood. The UPC and a faction of the FPRC, who fought each other and were at odds throughout much of 2017, reportedly renewed their cooperation, resulting in the May 1 arrival in Bria of UPC leader Ali Darassa, accompanied by a large group of combatants.

A UPC group led by Mahamat Garba continued to control several towns in Haut Mbomou, including Mboki and Zemio. The UPC's presence and extortion of traders and travelers has escalated tensions between Peuhl and other ethnic groups in the region. On April 15, an alleged UPC representative was arrested in Obo while carrying a letter from Garba authorizing him to travel to Bambouti, the community bordering South Sudan on the Obo–Yambio road, to collect provisions for the UPC. Subsequent rumors that UPC forces planned to travel to Obo, which they do not control, to free the arrested man led local security forces to close markets and schools on April 24.

In January 2018, LRA leader Joseph Kony gave orders for his commanders to abduct children. In February and March, LRA forces abducted three children and several youth east of Bria in Haute Kotto prefecture. In April, LRA forces abducted five children further southeast, in Haut Mbomou prefecture. Two of the children, abducted near Zemio, remain unaccounted for and presumed in captivity. The three other children, all girls, were abducted along with eight women and seven men southeast of Obo on April 1 (in addition to the nearby abduction of four adult hunters on March 31). The abductees were forced to porter looted goods across the border into DRC before being released several days later. One abductee, a man, died in captivity. No LRA attacks were recorded in Mbomou, marking the eighth consecutive month in which no LRA violence has been reported there.

In DRC, armed group(s) abduct children

Civilians from communities near the Uele River west of Niangara, DRC, were targeted by armed groups in at least seven attacks in April. The initial attack was conducted by LRA forces on April 6 near Masombido, when three men and woman shot and killed a hunter. On April 9, further south near Soronga, three LRA combatants looted a motorcyclist of his clothes and asked him to go buy items at a local market for them. They told the victim that they had traveled from CAR into DRC, and expressed an interest in defecting. On April 18, LRA forces abducted three hunters and ordered them to guide the group to Makpangi, which the LRA then looted. From April 19–26, four additional attacks were committed near Soronga in which civilians were looted and three girls and one boy were abducted.

The LRA was credibly identified as the perpetrator of only one of the four attacks near Soronga from April 19–26, but several characteristics of the other three attacks indicate they could have been perpetrated by the LRA. Victims of several attacks reported being targeted in remote fields and along roads and that the perpetrators spoke Acholi or an unidentifiable language, characteristics common in LRA attacks. In addition, children were abducted during two of the attacks by unidentified armed groups, a tactic that is rarely utilized in this area of the Ueles region in DRC except by the LRA. The spike in attacks by unidentified armed groups near Soronga also correlated very closely with the spike in LRA attacks, reducing the likelihood another armed group was responsible for the attacks.

Another indicator of the LRA's presence in the area was the escape of two girls and two boys from the LRA on April 20. LRA combatants shot at them as they fled, wounding one of the girls, whose fate remains unknown. The other girl and two boys managed to elude their captors, arriving in a small community west of Soronga. However, they were taken into custody by a local hunter who claimed to be a village leader. He took the three escapees back to his home, where he killed the two boys and sexually assaulted the girl. Local authorities later took custody of her, and she is currently in a safe location.

Attacks on civilians near Soronga, April 2018

Tensions involving Peuhl escalate in DRC

Tensions involving members of the Peuhl minority continued to escalate in DRC's Bas Uele province and neighboring areas of western Haut Uele province. On March 28, armed men killed a man hunting with his two sons near Poko in Bas Uele. Peuhl were accused of committing the murder. Local security forces arrested several Peuhl from a nearby camp of Peuhl pastoralists, though it remains unclear how much evidence they had to implicate the men taken into custody. On April 1, unconfirmed reports circulated in Poko that the arrested Peuhl had been released following a bribe, sparking demonstrations within the community in which one civilian and one soldier were reportedly killed. On April 7, Congolese security forces arrested two Peuhl leaders in Niangara, in Haut Uele province, accusing them of the illegal possession of weapons. On April 20, near the Bas Uele town of Batalagi, Congolese security forces arrested three Peuhl who they accused of ambushing travelers. In all three incidents in which Peuhl were arrested—and in at least one case later released—there remain concerns about the credibility of the law enforcement and judicial proceedings.

Further east, on April 29, a mob entered a pastoralist camp near Mangbele in Haut Uele province and reportedly injured several Peuhl and killed 20 cows, allegedly in retaliation for damage done to the crops of local farmers by Peuhl livestock. Congolese security forces later arrested several people implicated in the attack.

The LRA Crisis Tracker is a project of Invisible Children that incorporates data on armed group activity in the Mbomou-Uele border region, a geographic area that includes the prefectures of Haute Kotto, Mbomou, and Haut Mbomou in eastern CAR and areas of Haut Uele and Bas Uele provinces in northeastern DRC north of the Uele River. Information on armed group activity from neighboring areas of CAR, DRC, South Sudan, and Sudan is incorporated into our analysis of conflict dynamics in the Mbomou-Uele border region.