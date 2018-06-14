Le chef de la composante police de la MINUSCA fait le bilan des activités menées avec les FSI

MINUSCA (UNPOL) Chief of Police, General Roland Zamora, on Wednesday hailed the dynamic collaboration between UNPOL and the Central African Internal Security Forces (GUF) throughout the year. mission to the Central African Republic. "The achievements are always joint with the Central African police and gendarmerie. The MINUSCA Police is not meant to replace ISPs, "said General Zamora, whose mission is coming to an end in the coming days.

During the weekly press conference on Wednesday, the MINUSCA Police Chief spoke about the main achievements as well as ongoing projects including the validation by the Head of State of the Central African State, a five-year plan for strengthening ISF capabilities (2016), the recruitment of 500 police and gendarmes (2017) as well as capacity building. "The plan is a major step forward and will allow donors to come together to support ISPs. The country needs ISPs to fight crime, "he said. Regarding recruitment, marked by the selection of young people from all regions of the Central African Republic and the presence of 23% of women, General Zamora said that the 500 police officers and gendarmes selected "are currently undergoing a seven-month training course. will complete next October ". After three and a half years of service in the Central African Republic, MINUSCA's police component is leaving the country hoping to see the national reconciliation process succeed and contribute to lasting peace.

For his part, MINUSCA spokesman Vladimir Monteiro announced the arrival in Bangui of the independent expert of the United Nations on the human rights situation in CAR and a technical mission of the secretariat. the Sanctions Committee of the Security Council. This technical mission will aim at "coordinating and collaborating with the national authorities to identify indicators for monitoring the implementation and compliance with the embargo and sanctions regime in CAR".

The spokesman, on behalf of MINUSCA, hailed the imminent deployment of FACA in the city of Bangassou, which will "help secure the city, fight against armed groups and contribute to the return to living conditions normal for the population ". "The FACA military will work in close coordination with the peacekeepers deployed in Bangassou to secure the area, including through joint missions," he said.

On child protection, the spokesman said that MINUSCA and UNICEF "took note of the signature of an action plan by the Patriotic Movement for Central Africa (MPC) to" prevent and put serious violations against children, including recruitment and use. " According to the spokesperson, "MINUSCA and UNICEF note that the signing of an action plan by the MPC is a step in the right direction", while stating that "go far and proceed to the release by all armed groups of all children currently enrolled and whose place is in school ".