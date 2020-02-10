10 Feb 2020

Kaga Bandoro: Leaders unite to celebrate first-year anniversary of the APPR

Report
from UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic
Published on 10 Feb 2020 View Original

On 6 February 2020, Kaga Bandoro leaders including members of civil society, local associations, MINUSCA, CTS and CMOP delegates, and representatives of armed groups: UPC, MPC, FPRC, MLCJ, Anti-Balaka (Mokom and Ngaissona wings) gathered to mark the first anniversary of the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic (APPR-CAR) signed on 06 February 2019 in Bangui by the Government of the Central African Republic and 14 armed groups following talks held in Khartoum.

Discussions on the APPR were held to assess successes and challenges in its implementation, the role and perspectives of civil society as well as MINUSCA support in its implementation. "Many states like Liberia, Rwanda and Sierra Leone went to war, then reconciled and are now politically, economically and socially successful. Why not us?" questioned Awad Ahmat, the Sous-prefect of Nana Gribizi. "The road is very long and winding and it is everyone's responsibility to redouble efforts to reach the goal of peace and reconciliation at the prefectural and national levels. Peace is a gradual construction that deserves to be envied and supported by all because it is priceless," he added.

The acting MINUSCA Head of Office, Helder Costa, insisted on unity from all the stakeholders. "You have to look back on this past year as a year of hanging out together. The APPR has led to real progress: the beginning of DDR, FACA deployment, CTS and CMOP are in place and have started to work. Despite the progress made, I condemn those who have not honored their commitments in the agreement you signed. We have to work together," emphasized Costa.

Such encouraging progress notwithstanding, the MINUSCA representative remains concerned about delays in the implementation of the APPR and strongly condemns the continuation of violence and robberies. “I therefore call on all signatories to respect their commitments. The people of the Central African Republic, in all components, must be at the heart of the peace process,” he added.

For his part, Daniel Nguerelessi, the coordinator of CLPR called on all civil society organizations in the locality to raise awareness on the APPR-CAR to all social strata as it is the prerogative of all Central Africans.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.