JCSC News, January 2021

Dear Reader,

Happy new year! 2020 was interesting, to say the least. The COVID-19 pandemic took many lives around the world and disrupted everything we took for granted. Many of us have been affected one way or the other, and within our wider United Nations family we have lost friends and colleagues. An appropriate time to pause and remember, even as we look to a more hopeful 2021 …

Travel was severely limited and that – evidently – had an impact on JCSC operations. In fact, JCSC staff travel came to a halt during the period of April to September 2020. Only one JCSC staff provided support within a mission setting (UNAMID), as imposed travel restrictions did not permit travel outside the mission area of responsibility. Notwithstanding all the obstacles, we kept serving our clients throughout the entire year and after September still managed to carry out onsite deployments in the Central African Republic (CAR), the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan and Tunisia (to support UNSMIL – the peace operation in Libya).

We also stepped up our remote support to peace operations, focusing on activities related to preventing the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, we assisted UNIOGBIS – the peace operation in Guinea-Bissau which closed on 31 December 2020 – in its rule of law transition planning, and MINUSMA – the peacekeeping mission in Mali – with developing a concept note and a draft SOP for an early warning mechanism in high-risk prisons.

We, as an integral part of the Justice and Corrections Service within the Office of Rule of Law and Security Institutions (OROLSI) in the Department of Peace Operations, say thank you to all of our clients in the United Nations family for your continued trust and increased interest in JCSC expertise and services; we say thank you to UNLB/GSC Director Giovanna Ceglie and her team for hosting and continuously supporting us in Brindisi; we thank our sister capacities – the Standing Police Capacity and the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration Standing Capacity - for the great cooperation throughout the year; and we thank the Member States for their continued support and especially the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the generous contribution for deployments and training through the Standing Capacities Support Project.

Looking ahead, we will continue supporting transition settings, peace sustainment, conflict prevention and sustainable development. Within the peace and security framework of OROLSI as a UN-system wide service provider and the GFP, we seek to promote a holistic approach to rule of law support across the United Nations system, but with a strong focus on peace operations, especially with respect to start-ups, transitions and specific and specialized surge capacity.

We look forward to keeping up JCSC support services for the benefit of our dear clients in the interest of peace in 2021 and beyond. Thank you!

Carsten, Anna Sif, Alice, Cheikh, Myriam, Raffaella