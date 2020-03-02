Japan helps WFP provide assistance to people affected by violence in the Central African Republic (C.A.R.)

Bangui - The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a contribution of JPY 164,205,000 (US$1.5 million) from the Government of Japan to provide food and nutritional assistance to people affected by the violence in the Central African Republic (C.A.R.).

“Cyclical violence in C.A.R. is destroying the lives of millions of people, many of whom are left destitute and hungry,” said Gian Carlo Cirri, WFP Representative in the Central African Republic. “We are grateful to the people of Japan for their continued support to WFP's emergency activities that alleviate the suffering of men, women and children affected by this situation.”

The contribution from Japan will enable WFP to buy 785 MT of food that will support 34,000 people for three months.

“The Government of Japan is deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in C.A.R.,” said Osawa Tsutomu, Ambassador of Japan to the Central African Republic. “We, therefore, decided to extend our assistance through WFP to address the growing and urgent needs of vulnerable groups such as those internally displaced, host communities and refugees. This aid reaffirms our commitment to address the plight of those in need in C.A.R.”

With nearly half of the country’s population requiring humanitarian assistance, the crisis in C.A.R remains one of the deepest and most acute in the world. Donor attention and support is vital. The Humanitarian Response Plan 2020 estimates that US$ 402 million is needed for humanitarian assistance in 2020.

WFP urgently requires US$ 74 million to support over one million people for the next six months.

