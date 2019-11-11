IASC and UN CEB Task Force on Addressing Sexual Harassment - Second Meeting of Investigatory Bodies on Protection from Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Harassment

BACKGROUND

Between April and September 2016, OIOS deployed investigators to Dekoa, a remote and austere location 175km north of Bangui the capital of the Central African Republic, following allegations received in March 2016 that United Nations peacekeepers sexually exploited and abused 106 local women and girls in 2014 and 2015. The OIOS investigation was completed in late November 2016, and two reports of investigation with adverse findings and recommendations were provided to the relevant Governments.

• The number of allegations subsequently grew to 163.

• OIOS had to overcome organisational, financial, environmental, security, medical, logistical, evidential and investigative challenges.

• A Forward Operating Base was constructed in the grounds of a convent belonging to Carmelite nuns.

• In the event OIOS were on the ground for 140 days from May – September 2016; 31 OIOS personnel deployed to CAR, 21 of whom deployed to Dekoa, some on multiple rotations, 4 investigators being on the ground in Dekoa at any one time.

• The investigation ‘broke’ the OIOS travel budget, but what price for such an investigation?

Investigation

• A total of 163 victims alleging SEA were identified and interviewed; a further handful have subsequently come forward.

• 23 or 14% were minors.

• No findings of rape or sexual abuse of adult victims were made.

• 35 peacekeepers were interviewed in their respective countries by OIOS and the NIOs.

• Total of 435 interviews conducted during the course of the investigation.

• OIOS made findings made against 21 peacekeepers for SEA, noting that some were multiple offenders and further finding were made against 15 others for breaches of military discipline.

• Accountability is the responsibility of the sending state.

• 14 sets of DNA swabs sent for analysis where a potential father was identified.