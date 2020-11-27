The Humanitarian Fund for the Central African Republic releases US $ 9 million to assist hundreds of thousands of people who would not otherwise survive

Bangui, 27 November 2020 – The Humanitarian Coordinator for the Central African Republic (CAR), Ms Denise Brown, has allocated US$ 9 million from the Humanitarian Fund to respond to urgent and unmet humanitarian needs in regions where the survival of several thousand people is seriously threatened if no assistance is provided.

As indicated in the Humanitarian Needs Overview published in October 2020, 57% of the Central African population or 2.8 million people need humanitarian assistance and protection; 1.9 million of them are in acute need. « This injection of funding comes at a critical time of growing humanitarian needs in a complex operating environment », said Ms. Brown.

This allocation will support 17 priority projects in the sectors of water, hygiene and sanitation, education, management of sites of internally displaced people, shelter and essential household items, logistics, nutrition, protection, health, food security and coordination. The priority regions targeted are the prefectures of Bamingui-Bangoran, Basse-Kotto, Haut-Mbomou, Kémo, Mambéré-Kadei, Nana-Gribizi, Ombella M'Poko, Ouaka, Ouham and Vakaga.

« The Humanitarian Fund is a strategic, effective, flexible and timely instrument to scale up coordinated and multi-sectoral emergency response efforts. I’m very thankful to the donors for their tireless support and I appeal to renew their generosity for the next year as the humanitarian situation is dire », said the Humanitarian Coordinator.

In 2020, the CAR Humanitarian Fund has released US$ 30.1 million in support of frontline humanitarian organisations, thanks to the contributions of Canada, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Jersey, Republic of Korea, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United Nations Foundation. 77 per cent of the funding has been allocated to non-governmental organisations (national and international) and 23 per cent to UN agencies.

Since its establishment in 2008, the Humanitarian Fund has allocated more than US$ 250 million in support of the humanitarian response in Central African Republic.

