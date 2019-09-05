05 Sep 2019

Humanitarian crisis in the Central African Republic “continues to deteriorate” : ASG Ursula Mueller

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 05 Sep 2019
© OCHA/Florent Vergnes
ASG Mueller meets with IDP representatives at the PK3 IDP site in Bria (Haute Kotto Prefecture).
© OCHA/Florent Vergnes

Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator, Ursula Mueller, visited the Central African Republic (CAR) from 29 August to 4 September 2019. This was her second mission to the country as ASG.

Ms. Mueller travelled to the towns of Bria, Alindao and Bangassou, where she saw first-hand the effects of the crisis on the lives of the men, women and children. “The humanitarian situation is dire and deserves more international attention,” she said. “Since my last visit, the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance has increased from 2.5 million to 2.9 million people in 2019. Nearly two thirds of the population need humanitarian assistance and protection, more than half of whom are children.”

Read mor on UNOCHA

