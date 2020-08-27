Humanitarian Civil-Military Coordination in Central African Republic, August 2020

What is civil-military coordination in a humanitarian context?

UN-CMCoord: “the essential dialogue and interaction between civilian and military actors in humanitarian emergencies that is necessary to protect and promote humanitarian principles, avoid competition, minimize inconsistency and, when appropriate, pursue common goals”.

In Central African Republic (CAR), there are specific guidelines dated 3 October 2017, which provide a framework for UN-CMCOORD activities. These guidelines are based on global rules and principles but are more operational and specific to the CAR context. They refer not only to the coordination with the military component of MINUSCA, but also with the police and civilian components. They were validated by the Special Representative of the Secretary General (SRSG), the Force Commander of the MINUSCA and the Humanitarian Coordinator.

General objectives of the guidelines

Provide clear operational guidance and a well-defined liaison framework on the relationship between humanitarian partners and MINUSCA

Ensure efficiency by coordinating activities, eliminating duplication of tasks and minimizing inconsistencies

Ensure that humanitarian principles are respected, and that access and humanitarian space are protected.

Specific objectives of the guidelines