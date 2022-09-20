Human rights situation in the Central African Republic: Report of the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Central African Republic, Yao Agbetse (A/HRC/51/59)

Human Rights Council

Fifty-first session

12 September–7 October 2022

Agenda item 10

Technical assistance and capacity-building

Summary

In the present report, the Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in the Central African Republic gives an account of the human rights situation in the country between July 2021 and June 2022.

I. Introduction

The present report is submitted pursuant to Human Rights Council resolution 48/19 of 11 October 2021 renewing the mandate of the Independent Expert and requesting him to submit a written report at its fifty-first session.

The present report covers the period from July 2021 to June 2022.1 3. The Independent Expert was able to visit the country from 11 to 18 February 2022 after the travel restrictions that had been in place since March 2020 owing to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic were lifted. The Independent Expert’s second visit is scheduled for 27 July to 5 August 2022, when he will visit the prefectures of Haute-Kotto and Vakaga and meet with local authorities of the Central African Republic and various stakeholders and partners operating in these prefectures. During this next visit, the Independent Expert would like to meet with relevant ministries and institutions to follow up on the recommendations made in his previous reports and the communications addressed to the Government.

The Independent Expert wishes to commend the Government of the Central African Republic for its cooperation. He notes with satisfaction that the Government has participated regularly in the various dialogues held during sessions of the Human Rights Council, 2 represented by Arnaud Djoubaye Abazene, Minister of State for Justice, the Promotion of Human Rights and Good Governance.