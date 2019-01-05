Human Rights report on the Batangafo incidents, 30 October to 06 November 2018

I. Executive Summary

This report presents the results of an investigation conducted by the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) into abuses of international human rights law and violations of international humanitarian law committed by armed groups in and around Batangafo (Ouham préfecture), between 30 October and 06 November 2018. The armed groups involved were the ex-Seleka Mouvement Patriotique pour la Centrafrique (MPC), and the Front Populaire pour la Renaissance de Centrafrique (FPRC) as well as anti-Balaka associated militias.

The deterioration of security in the Batangafo area started on 30 October when eight unidentified men, described by witnesses as ethnic Fulanis, opened fire on four civilians, killing three, including a 17-year-old boy riding a motorcycle. On 31 October, MPC and FPRC fighters, backed by an undefined number of youth from the Muslim community, attacked the IDP camp at the Catholic Church premises in Batangafo. The attack occurred after news spread claiming that a Muslim civilian had been stabbed to death in the camp in the morning on 31 October, allegedly by an anti-Balaka fighter.

MINUSCA conducted its investigation in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2387 of 15 November 2017, which mandates the Mission to “monitor, help investigate and report publicly to the Security Council on violations of international humanitarian law and on violations and abuses of human rights committed throughout CAR”.

The investigation confirmed that armed Fulani, MPC/FPRC fighters together with some civilian youth, as well as anti-Balaka, killed 11 civilians and injured 37 people in and around Batangafo between 30 October and 06 November. MINUSCA was unable to confirm if all those injured were civilians.

The attack on the IDP camp involved the destruction of many huts, leaving several thousand people without shelter . The attackers also looted and/or destroyed five Christian places of worship. Furthermore, MINUSCA confirmed that two schools were vandalized during the assault.

The attacks in Batangafo are emblematic of the chronic lack of regard for civilian life demonstrated by armed group, which is aggravated by prolonged State absence and weakness in the Central African Republic (CAR). They demonstrate the continued vulnerability of civilians in areas controlled by armed groups who act with complete impunity. The incidents described in the report also illustrate the determination of the ex-Seleka MPC/FPRC to dismantle IDP camps, which they perceive as a threat to their economic and security interests. The ex-Seleka consider IDP camps as anti-Balaka hideouts and, therefore, as legitimate targets despite the presence of large numbers of civilians in the camps.

The human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law committed in Batangafo between 30 October and 6 November may amount to war crimes. They once more underscore the persistent disrespect of armed groups for commitments undertaken in past cessation of hostilities and peace agreements and disregard to the spirit of the African Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation which they claim to support.