GIEWS Country Brief: Central African Republic 20-September-2022

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Agricultural production in 2022 constrained by conflicts, displacements and high input prices Prices of imported food remain at high levels Over 2 million people estimated severely food insecure

In central and southern areas, harvesting of the 2022 maize crop is ongoing under favourable weather conditions, while harvesting of the 2022 millet and sorghum crops in northern areas is expected to take place between late September and November. Above‑average precipitation amounts since July benefitted crop yields, but also caused localized flooding and damage to standing crops.

Persisting insecurity and population displacements continue to affect agricultural activities and limit farmers’ access to crop growing areas and agricultural inputs. Elevated international prices of fuel and fertilizers, largely imported, have reportedly led to a lower use of agricultural inputs in 2022, especially among smallholder farmers, with a negative impact on yields.

Prices of imported food remain at high levels

During the third quarter of 2022, prices of most locally produced staple foods, including maize and cassava, were similar to the levels of a year before. By contrast, prices of imported food commodities, such as rice, white beans, wheat flour and vegetable oil, remained at high levels in the third quarter of 2022 compared to previous years. This reflects high international quotations of imported products and elevated transportation costs.

The export ban placed by Cameroon on wheat flour, rice and other food products also contributed to the upward pressure on food prices in the country, as it resulted in a drop in market availabilities ( FPMA Policy ).

Over 2 million people acutely food insecure

According to the latest IPC Acute Food Insecurity projection update, published in April 2022, in the absence of humanitarian assistance, about 2.2 million people (over 40 percent of the total population) were expected to experience high levels of acute food insecurity (IPC Phase 3 [Crisis] or above) between April and August 2022, including 638 000 people classified in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency).

In most prefectures, civil insecurity in 2022 continues to cause population displacements and widespread disruption of agricultural and marketing activities with negative consequences on food availability and access. In addition, households’ purchasing power was significantly reduced by the high prices of staple foods.

According to the latest IPC Acute Malnutrition analysis , published in October 2021, about 214 000 children under the age of five were estimated to be Moderately Acutely Malnourished (MAM) between September 2021 and February 2022. Of these, nearly 67 000 were Severely Acutely Malnourished (SAM). In addition, about 98 000 pregnant or lactating women were estimated to suffer from acute malnutrition. This is mainly due to the high prevalence of acute food insecurity, inadequate quality of food intake, infectious diseases, such as malaria and diarrhoea, frequent outbreaks of measles, inaccessibility to adequate sanitation facilities and very limited access to safe drinking water.

Given the high levels of civil insecurity and the limited access to nutritious foods, coupled with high prevalence of infectious diseases, acute malnutrition could deteriorate particularly in conflict‑affected areas.