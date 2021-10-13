GIEWS Country Brief: Central African Republic 13-October-2021

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Conflicts, displacements and COVID‑19 prevention measures continue to hamper agricultural activities

Food prices remained high in third quarter of 2021

About 2.3 million people estimated to be severely food insecure in lean period

In northern areas, harvesting of the 2021 millet and sorghum crops started in late September and, according to satellite based images, crop conditions were near the average levels just before the beginning of the harvest (ASI map). In central and southern areas, harvesting of the 2021 maize crop started in mid‑August and finalized in September under overall favourable weather conditions.

Persisting conflicts and displacements, coupled with restrictive measures to control the COVID‑19 pandemic and its socio‑economic impacts, continued affecting agricultural activities and limited farmers’ access to crop growing areas and inputs, with a negative impact on 2021 crop production.

Prices of most locally produced products, such as maize, rice, sorghum, palm oil and peanuts, increased slightly between March and August 2021, reaching year‑on‑year higher levels. Prices of imported commodities, such as rice, white beans, wheat and fish, remained above the previous five‑year average levels in the June to August 2021 period. In 2021, the impact of restrictive measures related to the COVID‑19 pandemic on the global supply chain, including the closure of borders, the limitation to markets access and the disruption of the country’s main supply route from Cameroon during the first quarter of the year, coupled with high prices in the international market, have curtailed import flows and exerted an upward pressure on food prices.

According to the latest IPC analysis, published in May 2021, about 2.3 million people (nearly half of the total population) are estimated to be in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) and above during the April to August 2021 lean season, including 633 000 people classified in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency). The main drivers of the high food insecurity levels are high prices and continued civil insecurity. The situation has been aggravated by widespread violent events that followed the presidential and legislative elections held in December 2020, which triggered large population displacements. Currently, it is estimated that about 1.4 million people (almost one‑third of the country's population) are either internally displaced or refugees in neighbouring countries.