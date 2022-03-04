GIEWS Country Brief: Central African Republic 04-March-2022

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Conflicts and displacements continue to hamper agricultural activities

Imported rice prices remained high in urban areas in late 2021

Over 2 million people estimated to be severely food insecure

In northern areas, harvesting of the 2021 millet and sorghum crops finalized last November, while in central and southern areas planting of the 2022 maize crop for harvest in August and September is expected to start in mid‑March. Weather forecasts until May point to below‑average rainfall amounts in southern parts of the country, which may negatively affect maize yields.

Persisting conflicts and displacements are expected to continue affecting agricultural activities and limit farmers’ access to crop growing areas and inputs, with a negative impact on 2022 crop production.

During the last quarter of 2021, prices of most locally produced staple foods remained overall stable at levels near those of the year before. Prices of imported rice were elevated in urban areas due to the disruption of the global supply chain caused by the COVID‑19 pandemic and its containment measures, which resulted in low imports.

According to the latest IPC Acute Food Insecurity analysis, published in October 2021, about 2.1 million people (over 40 percent of the total population) were estimated to be in IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) and above between September 2021 and March 2022, including 620 000 people classified in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency). The number of severely food insecure people, IPC Phase 3 (Crisis) and above, is projected to increase to almost 2.4 million in April‑August 2022, including 689 000 people classified in IPC Phase 4 (Emergency), corresponding to the lean season.

In most prefectures, civil insecurity in 2021 continued to cause population displacements and widespread disruption of agricultural and marketing activities with negative consequences on food availability and access. In addition, the socio‑economic effects of the COVID‑19 pandemic, coupled with the high level of prices of some food staples, reduced substantially the households’ purchasing power.

The IPC Acute Malnutrition analysis published in October 2021 estimated that about 214 000 children under the age of five were Moderately Acutely Malnourished (MAM) between September 2021 and February 2022. Of these, nearly 67 000 were Severely Acutely Malnourished (SAM). In addition, about 98 000 pregnant or lactating women were estimated to suffer from acute malnutrition, in the reporting period. This is mainly due to the high prevalence of acute food insecurity, inadequate quality of food intake, infectious diseases such as malaria and diarrhoea, frequent outbreaks of measles, inaccessibility to adequate sanitation facilities and very limited access to safe drinking water.

