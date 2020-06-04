GIEWS Country Brief: Central African Republic 04-June-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Favourable weather conditions for 2020 maize, millet and sorghum crops Crop production in 2019 estimated at above‑average level Food prices generally above year‑earlier levels About 2.4 million people estimated to be severely food insecure

Favourable weather conditions for 2020 maize, millet and sorghum crops

Harvesting of the 2020 early‑planted maize crops is expected to start by mid‑June in the southern and central bi‑modal rainfall areas. According to remote sensing data, crop conditions are favourable across most croplands (see ASI map) as beneficial weather conditions prevailed during the whole cropping season.

An outbreak of cassava mosaic disease, particularly in the southern prefecture of Kemo, reduced the output of cassava crops that are grown throughout the year. Furthermore, in southern areas, warmer and drier‑than‑average weather conditions in January and February 2020 have negatively affected cassava‑harvesting operations.

In the uni‑modal rainfall northern areas, planting of sorghum and millet crops is ongoing under favourable weather conditions and harvesting is expected to begin in August. In these areas, conflict and population movements continue to affect agricultural activities, including planting operations.

Latest weather forecasts point to average to above‑average precipitation amounts between June and September 2020, with likely positive effects on yields. As the security situation has generally improved, except in northern prefectures, the 2020 national agricultural production is forecast to exceed the five‑year average level. However, production is expected to remain below the pre‑crisis level due to the persisting conflict in northern areas, which limits access to land and agricultural inputs as well as to the outbreak of the cassava mosaic disease.

Crop production in 2019 estimated at above‑average level

Harvesting of the 2019 crops was completed last November and the 2019 national crop production is estimated slightly above the recent five‑year average level, although lower than the pre‑crisis average. The result is due to overall favourable weather conditions and large plantings, following improvements of the security situation that led to better access to the fields and agricultural inputs, together with some voluntary returns of displaced farmers.

Food prices well above year‑earlier levels

During the first months of 2020, prices of staple foods were well above their levels a year before as insecurity continues to cause disruptions in supply and trade. In April, with the implementation of COVID‑19 containment measures (see box below), prices surged in most markets due to the slowdown of both local and international transports, amid the partial closure of borders with Cameroon and the Democratic Republic of the Congo . Prices of imported products, such as rice and beans, reached levels of up to 80 percent higher than a year before in most markets. Similarly, prices of locally‑produced goods, such as maize, cassava and sorghum, were about 50 percent above those in April 2019. The upward pressure on cassava prices in southern areas was exerted also by reduced availabilities of the crop due to the outbreak of the cassava mosaic disease. In the markets of Bangui, food staple prices were particularly high due to strong consumer demand.

About 2.4 million people estimated to be severely food insecure

According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) analysis, about 2.4 million people (51 percent of the analysed population) are estimated to be severely food insecure (IPC Phase 3: "Crisis" and IPC Phase 4: "Emergency") during the May‑August 2020 period. Of these, about 753 000 are in IPC Phase 4: "Emergency" and are mainly located in the prefectures of Bangui, Ouaka and Ouham that host the highest number of IDPs. In Bangui, the number of food insecure people is estimated to be considerably higher than in previous years due to the impact of COVID‑19 restrictions on movements and the high food prices.

Renewed violence between armed groups in northern prefectures resulted in an increase of security incidents and population movements between January and March 2020. According to the UNHCR , the number of IDPs increased from 682 000 in January 2020 to about 697 000 in March.

COVID‑19 and measures adopted by the Government

In response to the COVID‑19 pandemic, the Government has implemented a number of measures, including the closing of the borders, except for trade of essential goods such as food, limiting movement within the country, closing schools and bars, banning gatherings of more than 15 people, also on public transport, and imposing quarantine and social distancing measures.

On 23 April 2020, the World Bank approved a USD 7.5 million grant from the International Development Association (IDA) to help the country respond to the emergency and to strengthen the national systems for public health preparedness.