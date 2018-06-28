G5 condemns recent violence and urges armed groups to engage indialogue under the African initiative

The G5, made up of representatives of the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, the World Bank, the Economic Community of Central African States, France and the United States, condemns in the strongest terms the violence that has occurred in recent days around Bambari, Bria, Kaga-Bandoro and Ndele, as well as theresulting loss of life - particularly among the local civilian population, who are often the first victims. The G5 members express their sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the wounded.

Attacks against the Central African Armed Forces (FACA) and MINUSCA, fighting among armed groups, as well as ongoing criminal acts in some localities undermine the efforts of the Central African Government to restore peace and security, and promote national reconciliation and development in the whole country.

The G5 reiterates its unconditional condemnation of all attempts and actions aimed at plunging the Central African Republic into chaos and instability. It expresses its full support to the Government of the Central African Republic and MINUSCA, in their continuing efforts to restore the authority of the State, to fight against impunity, promote national cohesion and to promote prosperity for all Central Africans. To this end, the G5 notes the warm welcome of the FACA by the population of Bangassou and encourages the continuation of efforts in this direction, in accordance with the rule of law.

The G5 urges all armed groups to immediately cease all acts of violence and to pursue, as a matter of urgency, the exclusive path of dialogue under the African Initiative for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic as they have done many times since the beginning of this process. The G5 also recalls that the path of dialogue remains the only way to achieve a long-awaited peace and sustainable development by the Central Africans who have experienced much suffering.