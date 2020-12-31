On Eve of General Elections in Central African Republic, Secretary-General Strongly Condemns Violence, Calling for Peaceful, Credible Electoral Process

SG/SM/20516

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

As Central Africans prepare to take part in the general elections on 27 December, the Secretary-General calls on all stakeholders to ensure that the polls are conducted in a peaceful, inclusive and credible manner. To that end, he invites all actors to refrain from any action, including violence, hate speech and incitement to violence, that could threaten human lives and undermine the electoral process and national stability.

The Secretary-General strongly condemns attacks against civilians, humanitarians, State authority and peacekeepers, as well as candidates. He calls on national authorities to ensure accountability for election-related violence. He urges signatory parties to the Political Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation in the Central African Republic to strictly comply with their commitments and address their concerns through peaceful means.

The Secretary-General also calls on all political stakeholders and their supporters to resolve their differences peacefully, including through dialogue and appropriate institutional mechanisms, in accordance with national laws.

The Secretary-General reiterates to the people of the Central African Republic the continued support and solidarity of the United Nations, in coordination with national, regional and international actors, as they strive to consolidate peace and democracy in their country.

For information media. Not an official record.