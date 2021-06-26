Evaluation of Central African Republic WFP Country Strategic Plan 2018-2022

1. Background

These Terms of Reference (ToR) were prepared by the WFP Office of Evaluation based upon an initial document review and consultation with stakeholders. The purpose of these ToR is to provide key information to stakeholders about the evaluation, to guide the evaluation team and specify expectations during the various phases of the evaluation. The ToR are structured as follows: section 1 provides information on the context; section 2 presents the rationale, objectives, stakeholders and main users of the evaluation; section 3 presents the WFP portfolio and defines the scope of the evaluation; section 4 identifies the evaluation approach and methodology; section 5 indicates how the evaluation will be organized. The annexes provide additional information.

1.1. Introduction

Country Strategic Plan Evaluations (CSPEs) encompass the entirety of WFP activities during a specific period. Their purpose is twofold: 1) to provide evaluation evidence and learning on WFP's performance for countrylevel strategic decisions, specifically for developing the next Country Strategic Plan (CSP) and 2) to provide accountability for results to WFP stakeholders. Evaluations are mandatory for all CSPs and are carried out in line with the WFP Policy on Country Strategic Plan and WFP Evaluation Policy. For countries where a country-led strategic review cannot be completed, WFP operations in-country are delivered through an Interim Country Strategic Plan that is based on existing strategies, studies, assessments, analysis and data. These Interim CSPs are used as a transition document until a strategic review-informed CSP can be developed. At the discretion of the independent Office of Evaluation, Interim CSP can also be selected for an evaluation to be carried out by the Office of Evaluation under the same quality assurance system for CSPEs.

1.2. Context

General Overview

5. The Central African Republic became an independent nation in 1960. The landlocked country is situated between Chad and Sudan to the north, South Sudan to the east, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo to the south and Cameroon to the west, occupying a total area of 622,984 square kilometers (240,535 square miles).

6. The Central African Republic has a total population of 4.67 million, growing at 1.5 percent per annum. Fertility rates have slightly decreased in the last three decades, currently being at 4.7 birth per woman, and 0.13 per adolescent girl, while life expectancy at birth in the country is 53 years (2018).

7. The Central African Republic is a low-income country with an estimated per capita gross national income (GNI) of USD 476. The country ranks 187th out of 188 countries in the 2018 Human Development Index.

Poverty remains high and projections suggest that roughly 71 percent of the population was living below the international poverty line ($1.90 per day, in terms of PPP) in 2018. The causes of poverty in the Central African Republic include low productivity, weak markets, gender inequality and cycles of political crises and insecurity that particularly affect women in rural communities.

8. In 2013, a coup involving intense sectarian violence led to 1.2 million people being displaced and a 36 percent collapse in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which intensified gender and age inequalities. Conflict and displacement resulted in over 60,000 cases of gender-based violence in 2015, including 29,000 cases of sexual violence.

9. Although the French Sangaris operation and the United Nations peacekeeping mission (formally known as the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic, or MINUSCA) have made progress in restoring security since 2014, and a new president and national assembly were elected in March 2016, the security situation remains volatile.

10. Renewed fighting among armed groups in September 2016, which continued in 2017, has led to the emergence of new hotspots in the northwest, centre and southeast of the country.

Despite a peace agreement signed in February 2019 between the Government and 14 non-State armed groups, violence continue to grip the country. Presidential, legislative and local elections are planned for December 2020.

11. As of 24 November 2020, there were 4,911 confirmed cases and 63 deaths since the first case of COVID-19 was identified in country in March 2020.10 Access to the country is possible through commercial passenger flights and land boarders (with Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo). COVID-19 tests are required for incoming passengers, and a mandatory fourteen-day quarantine is in place for any person entering the Central African Republic coming from a location with local transmission of coronavirus. Compliance with measures such as hand hygiene, wearing masks and keeping physical distancing to limit the spread of COVID-19 applies.