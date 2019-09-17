17 Sep 2019

Escalation of violence in Birao

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 17 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (203.62 KB)

Bangui, 17 September 2019 – The Humanitarian Coordinator in the Central African Republic, Ms. Denise Brown, says the fighting in the northeastern town of Birao, Vakaga province has resulted in a crisis for the local population and is a clear violation of human rights. “Clashes in Birao over the past two weeks have resulted in families fleeing their homes to find refuge from the fighting; homes have reportedly been burned, and there has been looting,” she said.

Following the fighting on 1 September and then again on 14 September, over 13,000 people, mainly women and children, have been forced to flee their homes, seeking protection from the violence.

Despite the prevailing insecurity and access challenges, within 48 hours of the fighting on 1 September, humanitarian partners immediately deployed additional staff and transported by airlift emergency shelter materials, medicine, nutrition support and food. Currently three air bridges are operating each week. “Distributions must continue to ensure that the needs of the displaced population are provided for in the midst of conflict. Violence must stop in order to ensure the unimpeded delivery of aid,” said Ms. Brown.

The Humanitarian Coordinator calls on all parties to abide by their obligations under International Humanitarian Law and to protect civilians, civilian infrastructure and humanitarian personnel. She also appeals to donors to scale up urgent funding for humanitarian response in the CAR, as the number of people in dire need is expected to soar.

The 2019 CAR Humanitarian Response plan is less than half funded, with only $207.9 million received against the $430.7 million requested.

For more information, please contact OCHA CAR
Carla Martinez, Deputy Head of Office, + 236 70 55 75 42, martinez14@un.org
Laura Fultang, Public Information Unit, + 236 70 18 80 64, fultangl@un.org
Press releases are available on www.unocha.org or www.reliefweb.int

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.