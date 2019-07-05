05 Jul 2019

Displaced in the Central African Republic: One family’s journey of 600 kilometers

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 05 Jul 2019

Violence broke out in the Central African Republic’s capital city, Bangui, in December 2013. The last six years of conflict have left 2.9 million people -- 63 per cent of the population -- in need of humanitarian assistance. Over 600,000 people are internally displaced, with 200,000 living in camps. Another 600,000 Central Africans live outside the country as refugees in Cameroon, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Congo.

Click here or on the map below to follow the story of Mohamed and his family as they flee Bangui and travel 594 kilometers in search of safety.

