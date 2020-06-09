Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General , 9 June 2020 - Central African Republic and DRC

(excerpts)

Central African Republic

In the Central African Republic, earlier today in the community of Pougol, in the country’s north-west, unidentified armed men attacked a checkpoint jointly operated by UN peacekeepers and the army of the Central African Republic. Two Cameroonian peacekeepers were injured. In response to the attack, the UN Mission (MINUSCA) dispatched a robust patrol from Paoua to Pougol and the situation is now stable. Also today, east of Bouar (in the Nana-Mambare prefecture), combatants from the armed group known as 3R attacked the camp of a Special Mixed Security Unit and slightly injured 14 trainees. The UN Mission is engaging with the guarantors of the Political Agreement, the local authorities and the 3R leadership to defuse tensions. Peacekeepers have also intensified patrols in the area.

Staying with the same country, yesterday, the African Union, the Economic Community of the Central African States, the European Union and the Head of Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, held a videoconference to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the political and security situation in the country, as well as an update on the implementation of the peace agreement. They jointly condemned recent violence and also encouraged the President of the Central African Republic to engage in an inclusive dialogue with all parties ahead of elections later this year.

COVID-19 — Democratic Republic of the Congo

Some reports on UN assistance to the pandemic: In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the UN Mission there (MONUSCO) continues to support the authorities, including through community-awareness activities, to put in place preventive measures to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Joint Human Rights Office has donated personal protective equipment, including handwashing kits, infrared thermometers, masks, and sanitizer as part of a pilot project to help prevent spread of the virus in Goma’s military prisons. And Radio Okapi, the UN radio station, is also continuing its six-month distance learning programme for 22 million students who are currently at home. This is done in partnership with the Ministry of Education and our friends at UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund).