Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 5 September 2019 - Central African Republic

(excerpt)

Central African Republic

Today, just want to give you a short update from the Central African Republic. Following clashes on Sunday, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) is closely monitoring the situation in Birao, a town in the country’s north-east. Peacekeepers have established checkpoints to prevent further reinforcements of armed groups and they are also continuing patrols in the town to protect civilians as well as the more than 3,000 people that have sought refuge in the UN peacekeeping camps. A joint technical mission by the UN Mission and the Economic Community of Central African States travelled to Birao today to assess the situation. Meanwhile, Mankeur Ndiaye, the Special Representative and the head of the UN Mission in the country, continued discussions with the African Union and regional groups, both guarantors of the peace agreement framework, as well as the Central African Government, to help prevent new clashes in the area.