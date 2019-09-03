Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 3 September 2019 - Central African Republic

(excerpt)

Central African Republic

Turning to the Central African Republic. Our colleagues at the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) reported on clashes on Sunday between elements of two armed groups in the town of Birao in the country’s north-east. That’s in the Vakaga Prefecture. Six members of the armed groups and one civilian were killed. In anticipation of retaliatory attacks, the Mission conducted patrols and erected checkpoints in the town. UN peacekeepers also extracted civilians and secured an area in front of the UN compound, where approximately 2,000 people sought shelter after the clashes. The African Union, Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and MINUSCA issued a joint communiqué yesterday, calling for the cessation of violence, which they branded as a violation of the peace agreement framework.