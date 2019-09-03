03 Sep 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 3 September 2019 - Central African Republic

Report
from UN Department of Public Information
Published on 03 Sep 2019 View Original

(excerpt)

Central African Republic

Turning to the Central African Republic. Our colleagues at the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) reported on clashes on Sunday between elements of two armed groups in the town of Birao in the country’s north-east. That’s in the Vakaga Prefecture. Six members of the armed groups and one civilian were killed. In anticipation of retaliatory attacks, the Mission conducted patrols and erected checkpoints in the town. UN peacekeepers also extracted civilians and secured an area in front of the UN compound, where approximately 2,000 people sought shelter after the clashes. The African Union, Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) and MINUSCA issued a joint communiqué yesterday, calling for the cessation of violence, which they branded as a violation of the peace agreement framework.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.