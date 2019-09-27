27 Sep 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 27 September 2019 - Central African Republic

Report
from UN Department of Global Communications
Published on 27 Sep 2019

excerpt

The following is a near-verbatim transcript of today’s noon briefing by Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General.

**Central African Republic

I want to start off, unfortunately, on a sad note. The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) reports with sadness that a Mi-24 helicopter, with four Senegalese crew members on board, has crashed today while attempting an emergency landing due to bad weather near Bouar, located in the West of the Central African Republic. Three peacekeepers died, while the fourth sustained severe injuries. The helicopter was providing air support to an ongoing security operation by the UN Mission against an armed group in the Nana-Mambéré Prefecture. The Secretary‑General, and all of us, extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of the fallen peacekeepers, as well as to the Government and people of Senegal. Our thoughts are with our colleagues in the peacekeeping mission today. And we do expect a more formal statement of the Secretary-General a bit later on.

