Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 24 June 2020 - Central African Republic

(excerpts)

Central African Republic

And in neighbouring Central African Republic, as part of the support the UN is bringing on COVID-19, the [UN] Mission has provided hygiene equipment, hand sanitizers and infrared thermometers to the country’s Armed Forces. In the Ouham prefecture, in the country’s north-east, the UN peacekeepers have organized an information workshop on the virus for moto taxi drivers, as well as other transportation and commercial laborers. The UN Mission is also conducting a training for teachers on how to prevent the spread of the virus in schools before classes resume. In partnership with the Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism, the UN has also initiated a radio and television awareness campaign involving 25 prominent Central African artists.

Turning to the Mission’s support for the electoral process, a series of training courses was organized for officials in Bangassou and in the neighbouring area. Finally, in Ndele, the Mission supported the Government’s disarmament and demobilization operation. On the first day, 47 combatants, including one woman, from the armed group the “Front Populaire pour la Renaissance de la Centrafrique”, otherwise known as the FPRC, were demobilized. Weapons and ammunition were also retrieved and given to the DDR mobile team.