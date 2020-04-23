Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 23 April 2020 - Central African Republic

(excerpt)

Central African Republic

The UN Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) tells us they’ve deployed a Quick Reaction Force yesterday to protect civilians in Pendé (in the Ouham-Pendé prefecture). This follows an incident involving cattle theft; people there feared retaliation by members of an armed group known as the 3R.

Peacekeepers continue to patrol in the area, and the situation is now calm.

The Mission also launched an operation in another area of the country — the Kouki-Batangafo-Bouca axis (Ouham prefecture) — to protect civilians there and prevent violence against civilians.

Meanwhile, as part of its efforts to support national authorities and communities in the fight against COVID-19, the Mission is using some of its community violence reduction programmes to support the production of face masks and soap bars in Bria, as well as in Kaga Bandoro. The supplies are then distributed by local authorities. Two groups of 30 beneficiaries of the violence reduction programmes, including 16 women, have been involved in these activities. They are receiving support from the Mission’s disarmament, demobilization and reintegration section.