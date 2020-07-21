Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 20 July 2020 - Central African Republic, Chad

(excerpt)

Central African Republic

In the Central African Republic, operations against the 3R armed group are ongoing. As we have mentioned in the past, these operations are [designed] to protect civilians and to allow freedom of movement in the areas where the armed group is active.

This weekend, UN peacekeepers encountered 3R elements in the Mambéré-Kadéï prefecture, in the country’s west, and forced the group to vacate the area.

They also repelled an attack in Gedze, in the neighbouring prefecture of Nana-Mambéré. Also, in this area, the UN Mission (MINUSCA) is currently undertaking a ground assessment, following an air operation.

Peacekeepers continue to reinforce their positions in the region to ensure the effective implementation of their mandate, particularly the protection of civilians.

The Mission also continues its engagement with the Guarantors of the Peace Agreement to facilitate dialogue between 3R leaders and the Government.

COVID-19 — Chad

I just wanted to share an update on what our country team is doing to address the COVID-19 pandemic in Chad, where there are nearly 900 confirmed cases and more than 70 deaths.

With the country planning to reopen, the UN team, led by Resident Coordinator Violet Kakyomya, is helping to boost the capacity of emergency health centres to treat potential new patients while also supporting the socioeconomic recovery.

On the health front, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) provided a tent to the national civil aviation authority to quarantine passengers. The UN Development Programme (UNDP) has supplied beds, respirators, and other supplies to health centres, while the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) organized communication campaigns on infection prevention.

The UN team is also supporting the most vulnerable people, including refugees. UNHCR dug two new wells to avoid crowding at water stations and donated sanitizing supplies to refugee camps. UNDP is training law enforcement officers to prevent the spread of infection at correctional facilities.

On schools, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, is training teachers on remote learning and has provided dozens of tents, GPS devices, and computers across the Lake Chad region.