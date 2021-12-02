Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 2 December 2021 - Central African Republic, Mozambique/COVID-19

(excerpt)

Central African Republic

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) says that, on Monday, combatants presumably belonging to the armed group 3R [Retour, Reclamation et Rehabilitation] attacked four villages southwest of Bocaranga, in the Ouham-Pende Prefecture. At least 29 civilians and 2 Central African soldiers were reportedly killed. UN peacekeepers were deployed to the area to help ensure the protection of civilians. They also are investigating the incident.

Mozambique/COVID-19

We have a COVID-19 update from Mozambique, where authorities two days ago confirmed two suspected cases of the Omicron variant. The UN team, led by the Resident Coordinator, Myrta Kaulard, is increasing its support on the health and socioeconomic fronts, working with authorities, the private sector and civil society. To tackle the wider impacts of the pandemic, 13 per cent of the UN team’s sustainable development programme funding has been redirected to the COVID‑19 response. Nearly 3 million people have received services, including food assistance, water and sanitation supplies, emergency cash transfers and psychosocial support. Mozambique has received over 5 million doses through COVAX, and the World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) are supporting the ongoing national [vaccination] campaign.