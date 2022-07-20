Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 19 July 2022 - Central African Republic

(Excerpts)

Central African Republic

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) continues to work to protect civilians and to expel armed groups through its presence in several areas of the country. Over the past week, peacekeepers carried out a total of 1,191 patrols. The Mission also reports that it reinforced its presence in Birao, which is in the Vakaga prefecture, as an early warning measure in response to rumours of violence.

Today, in the presence of the Prime Minister and Health Minister of the Central African Republic, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Valentine Rugwabiza, donated 50,000 litres of fuel for use in eight health centres to help with fuel shortages in the country.