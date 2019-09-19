19 Sep 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 19 September 2019 - Central African Republic

Report
from UN Department of Global Communications
Published on 19 Sep 2019 View Original

excerpt

Our colleagues in the Department of Peace Operations (DPO) have given us an update from the Central African Republic. Violence in the town of Birao has now led to the displacement of over 14,000 people, who are being protected by UN peacekeepers in a camp next to the UN base and airstrip.

The UN peacekeeping mission (MINUSCA) has put in place additional measures to protect civilians, to prevent new clashes, restore calm. Peacekeepers are patrolling Birao and the town’s surrounding areas to prevent reinforcement of armed elements. They also have strengthened security around the camp for displaced people.

In addition to this, the Mission has held discussions with the Central African authorities on the deployment of national security forces, engagement with community leaders and reduce tensions.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.