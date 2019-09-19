Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 19 September 2019 - Central African Republic

excerpt

Our colleagues in the Department of Peace Operations (DPO) have given us an update from the Central African Republic. Violence in the town of Birao has now led to the displacement of over 14,000 people, who are being protected by UN peacekeepers in a camp next to the UN base and airstrip.

The UN peacekeeping mission (MINUSCA) has put in place additional measures to protect civilians, to prevent new clashes, restore calm. Peacekeepers are patrolling Birao and the town’s surrounding areas to prevent reinforcement of armed elements. They also have strengthened security around the camp for displaced people.

In addition to this, the Mission has held discussions with the Central African authorities on the deployment of national security forces, engagement with community leaders and reduce tensions.