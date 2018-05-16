16 May 2018

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 16 May 2018 - Central African Republic

Report
from UN Department of Public Information
Published on 16 May 2018 View Original

(excerpt)

Peacekeepers from the UN Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) are monitoring the situation in Bambari, in Ouaka Prefecture, following an exchange of fire yesterday between UPC [Union pour la paix en Centrafrique] combatants and members of a joint patrol of UN formed police unit and internal security forces. This clash was followed by a second exchange, when the UN mission’s encampment in Bambari was targeted with small arms fire. The UN Mission reports that some 300 civilians sought refuge with peacekeepers, while around 200, mainly women and children, fled to Evéché as a result of the clashes. At least nine people were killed and the headquarters of some international non‑governmental organizations were looted. All UN staff have been accounted for and UN peacekeepers have increased patrolling. The Mission also notes that 37 prisoners reportedly escaped from the Bambari prison last night.

