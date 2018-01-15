15 Jan 2018

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General (15 January 2018) - Central African Republic

Report
from UN Department of Public Information
Published on 15 Jan 2018

excerpt

Central African Republic

From the Central African Republic, our humanitarian colleagues there tell us that some 100,000 people are in urgent need of humanitarian assistance in Paoua town, including some 60,000 displaced people and 40,000 inhabitants to the town. OCHA’s head of office led an assessment mission to the area a few days ago along with authorities from the Central African Republic. Health concerns are increasing amid reports that dead bodies have been dumped in wells or are lying around in villages, heightening the risk of contamination. Most of the displaced are women and children, raising specific protection concerns. Several cases of gender‑based violence have been reported. More information available online.

