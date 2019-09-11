11 Sep 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - 11 September 2019 - Central African Republic

Report
from UN Department of Global Communications
Published on 11 Sep 2019 View Original

(excerpt)

Central African Republic

And we have an update from the Central African Republic.

Last week, we mentioned that 3,000 people had sought refuge near the UN peacekeeping base, following clashes between armed groups in Birao, a town in the country’s north-east.

A week later, an additional 10,000 people have fled, the great majority of them seeking protection around peacekeeping base. Our humanitarian colleagues report that more people are leaving their homes every day.

And to assist the UN and other humanitarian organizations are providing emergency services, including health, food, water, sanitation as well as non-food items. Water points and latrines are being built, and planning for this new displacement site is ongoing, with humanitarian partners and the UN Mission, which is also providing logistical support for humanitarian actors.

An additional aid supplies are scheduled to be delivered by air in the coming days, as the area is inaccessible by roads.

While the situation remains tense in the city, the UN mission reports no further violence. Peacekeepers continue their work to protect civilians and prevent new clashes, including by patrolling the city and manning checkpoints.

The peacekeeping mission (MINUSCA), regional groups and the Central African Government are continuing their discussions to find a durable solution to the situation there.

