Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, 01 February 2021- Central African Republic

(excerpt)

Also on the Central African Republic, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) tells us that during Friday’s mini-summit of the International Conference of the Great Lakes Region on the situation in the Central African Republic, regional leaders of state and government acknowledged the validity of the December elections. They also called for a unilateral and immediate ceasefire and asked to immediately allow the free movement of people and goods on the Douala-Bangui corridor, while encouraging President [Faustin-Archange] Touadéra to pursue dialogue. Today, the Constitutional Court announced the final results of the first round of the legislative elections, which were also held last month. Twenty-two candidates were elected in the first round. The Constitutional Court ordered the National Election Authority to draw up a new timetable for the completion of the legislative elections in the remaining 118 constituencies where the votes could not take place or were cancelled. Meanwhile, one of the ex-Séléka chiefs, Mahamat Said Abdel Kani, made his first appearance in the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague on Friday to face charges of committing crimes against humanity and war crimes. And our peacekeeping colleagues also tell us that one of their convoys was fired on by unidentified armed combatants near Bangassou on Saturday; no casualties were reported.