CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 7 November 2019

CAR

Severe flooding caused large displacement in the Central African Republic. On 25 October, the government declared a state of emergency and appealed for external support. Needs assessments are still ongoing.

The government stated that over 20,000 people have been displaced across the country and an additional 8,000 people have been displaced in the capital Bangui. According to media reports, over 45,000 people could be displaced...

Kenya

The short rains season in Kenya, beginning in October, has led to heavy rainfall that has triggered landslides, flash floods, and riverine flooding across large areas of the country.

Although assessments are still ongoing at least 17,000 people have been displaced and more than 144,000 affected as of 5 November...

Niger

Since the start of the rainy season in late July, 57 people have been killed and 240,000 have been affected by flooding across 32 out of Niger’s 36 states, with water levels having peaked in late September.

Recent riverine flooding along Diffa region’s Komadougou river has displaced upwards of 7,200 people in the region, damaging homes and farmlands...

