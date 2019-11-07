07 Nov 2019

CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 7 November 2019

Report
from Assessment Capacities Project
Published on 07 Nov 2019 View Original

CAR

Severe flooding caused large displacement in the Central African Republic. On 25 October, the government declared a state of emergency and appealed for external support. Needs assessments are still ongoing.

The government stated that over 20,000 people have been displaced across the country and an additional 8,000 people have been displaced in the capital Bangui. According to media reports, over 45,000 people could be displaced...

Read more about CAR

Kenya

The short rains season in Kenya, beginning in October, has led to heavy rainfall that has triggered landslides, flash floods, and riverine flooding across large areas of the country.

Although assessments are still ongoing at least 17,000 people have been displaced and more than 144,000 affected as of 5 November...

Read more about Kenya

Niger

Since the start of the rainy season in late July, 57 people have been killed and 240,000 have been affected by flooding across 32 out of Niger’s 36 states, with water levels having peaked in late September.

Recent riverine flooding along Diffa region’s Komadougou river has displaced upwards of 7,200 people in the region, damaging homes and farmlands...

Read more about Niger

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.