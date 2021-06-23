CrisisInSight Weekly Picks, 23 June 2021

CAR

Since 4 June, 8,500 IDPs have fled Elevage camp, located in Bambari town (Ouaka prefecture), following clashes between the Central African Armed Forces and non-state armed groups. Several fires reported in the camp on 6 June destroyed all the tents and most of the buildings, including the health post run by MSF. The origin of the fires has not yet been determined. The camp is completely empty. The residents’ belongings were either destroyed or looted. Most of the displaced people have sought refuge in Bambari, just a few kilometres from the camp. Some are living in Bambari mosque’s compound and sleep on the floor, while others are staying with host communities. As the peak rainy season is approaching in CAR (July–September), the lack of proper shelter increases the risk of contracting diseases such as malaria. IDPs urgently need shelter, non-food items, food, and WASH assistance. Some humanitarian response is underway, but more is required to meet needs

Namibia

TheCOVID-19 caseload has been increasing rapidly since the beginning of June. On 21 June alone, Namibia recorded 2,600 new cases -- the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 -- and more than 1,170 deaths. As the caseload increases, public and private hospitals are facing major shortages of oxygen. The new Government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions include a 14-day lockdown in the most affected areas of Windhoek, Okahandja, and Rehoboth. Previous lockdown measures have already affected food security and unemployment. Cooler seasonal weather associated with the dry season in southern Africa and a lack of commitment to transmission prevention measures is likely to aggravate the third wave of infections.

Sudan

On 12 June, up to 16,900 Sudanese people were displaced as a result of the intercommunal conflict between Fur and Arab tribes in the north of Jabal Marrah district in Central Darfur. One person was killed and one injured. The displaced population remains in open areas in Borgo, Sangara, Watari, and Jemiza and Kaya villages in north Jabal Marrah. All IDPs show an intention to return to their areas of origin. Their priority needs include non-food items, food, emergency shelter, and medical assistance. Jabal Marrah is a cut-off mountain area that recently became accessible to aid agencies after being blocked from receiving assistance for ten years. Residents of the area lack the most basic health facilities and face food insecurity

